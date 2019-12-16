Monday December 16, 2019 - KUPPET annual general meeting (AGM) of delegates held in Kitui turned into a sex exploits forum for the teachers who literally turned the town into a little Sodom and Gomorrah.





For the first time, the entire Kitui town experienced a shortage of condoms as a result of illicit affairs teachers were engaged in.





The delegates booked in different hotels, drunk beers, and spirits and purchased condoms as if it was kind of a competition.





The AGM theme was Education, Ethics and National Reconciliation.





According to one of the cleaners of the hotels, they had collected dozens of used condoms.





Food and drinks also flowed freely as the guests were so much generous even to the bar tenders due to the handsome allowances they received.





The delegates, who were visibly drunk, were seen kissing in open with others unzipping and touching private parts of their partners as they enjoyed.





To them, Christmas had come early to Kuppet delegates.





No wonder the Chief Guest of of the conference, Education CS Prof. George Magoha, skipped the event.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







