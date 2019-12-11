Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has celebrated a decision by former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, to endorse Deputy President William Ruto for Presidency in 2022.





On Wednesday, Muthama, who was being interviewed on Musyi FM, said Dr William Ruto is the ideal candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires in 2022.





On his social media accounts, Khalwale identified Muthama and Dr David Ndii as people who propelled NASA in 2017 polls in which they supported Raila Odinga.





"Pap! The wheel has now turned full cycle. @nduyamuthama it is, and before him was @DavidNdii who had been preceded by Dr Boni Khalwale," Khalwale said





"Three men who were right at the heart of the NASA nerve centre. Lisemwalo lipo, na ka halipo linjiani laja!" Khalwale added.





Muthama and Ndii championed for a Raila Odinga presidency, who was deputised by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.