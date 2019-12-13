Friday December 13, 2019 - The Kenya Air Force is on the spot after yesterday’s blunder during their military display at Nyayo National Stadium during this year’s Jamhuri Day Celebrations.





During the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta reminded Kenyans and other dignitaries of Kenya’s strggle for independence and the day Kenyan flag was first hoisted.





We gather here today to celebrate 56 years, since that glorious day when the flag of our republic was hoisted for the very first time," President Uhuru Kenyatta stated his Jamhuri Day speech.





However, earlier when all eyes were raised to the sky as the Kenya Air Force displayed their aerial display with military aircraft, some keen-eyed Kenyans notice a gaffe.





A closer look at one of the military choppers showed that it carried a banner written "Hongera Kenya at 55".









On December 12, 2018, Kenya Air Force also displayed a banner with the same writing, "Hongera Kenya at 55", which raised questions about what year the country was celebrating.





For the aerial display, Kenya's airspace in and around Nairobi was closed for one hour, in an announcement made by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



