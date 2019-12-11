Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, found himself on the spotlight while representing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court on Wednesday.





This is after Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti reprimanded the Senator and the Governor's legal team for taking Sonko to court while well aware that he was sick.





Speaking at Milimani Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti failed to understand why the County boss was brought to court despite a provision in the constitution which allowed Sonko not to appear in person if ill.





Murkomen was giving the Governor's health status when Ogoti interrupted him.





"Why did you force an accused out of the hospital?”





“An accused who is sick?" questioned the Magistrate before the Senator attempted to explain and was cut short.





"No, I am asking because he is on his feet," continued Ogoti.

Murkomen claimed the decision was informed by media reports which had painted the Governor in a bad light, owing to an allegation that Sonko left Shimo la Tewa Prison under pretense that he was sick.





"Your honour we did not want to take chances," Murkomen attempted to clarify.





"Which chances? Murkomen, do you know why I am smiling? I know you don't practice this.”





“There is an authority from Machakos that each individual right of an accused is considered singularly, even if they are charged together.”





“You didn’t have to disturb a sick person from the hospital.”





“I still would have gone ahead and given directions," Ogoti continued.





Murkomen is among 12 lawyers Sonko has hired to represent him in his corruption case.



