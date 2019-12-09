Monday December 9, 2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations received a contingent of vehicles, motorbikes, and other equipment from Germany on Friday to aid in the fight against terrorism and war crimes.





Taking to social media, the DCI announced that the goodies were handed over as a show of cooperation between the two countries.





"The DCI director today received 20 Crime Scene Bags, 5 motor vehicles and 10 motorcycles that were handed over to him by Deputy Germany Ambassador Thomas Wimmer," the directorate announced.





The new tranche of goodies came less than a month after Germany donated another batch to the agency.





On November 8th, 2019, the DCI was gifted with an assortment of tools, among them Universal Forensic Extraction Devices (UFED) used for extracting passwords from communication devices.

Other equipment received by the DCI included the Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device (FRED) digital forensic workstations, assorted office furniture, laptops and desktop computers.





The cooperation pact between Kenya and Germany was signed on December 7th, 2018, at Treasury Building in Nairobi.





Both Governments agreed to cooperate on among other things, security and intelligence sharing, health and development of the Kenyan people.





The German envoy assured Kinoti of his country's continued support to the DCI's attempts to stamp crime out of the country.





Speaking at the function, DCI George Kinoti thanked the Federal Republic of Germany for their continued support.



