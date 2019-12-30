Monday, December 30, 2019 -K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that 2019 has been a very challenging year that got her depressed.





Betty took her official facebook page and narrated to the world how her 4 year old daughter Ivanna almost lost her life after she was diagnosed with a rare disease.





The little girl went into a coma that got her admitted at the ICU for one month as doctors worked day and night to treat the disease.





“Early this year my sweet lovely daughter Ivanna was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. It was marked by a sudden widespread attack of inflammation in the Brain and spinal cord called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis) .





Basically this disease damages the protective coating of the nerve fibers called myelin that act as conducters to all muscles for basic human functionality. What this means is that one day my beautiful four year old daughter stopped walking, soon stopped talking, soon stopped eating soon was so drowsy couldn’t keep her eyes open and thereafter went into a deep coma that she had to be taken to ICU and put on life support for a whole month .” She wrote.





“I was depressed, cried silently sometimes hoping God would see my tears. I always feared going to the ward or ICU because I wasn't sure what function she would lose the next day or hour. Thankfully God saw my tears. After almost 4 months of hospitalization starting from February to Mid June including one month in ICU My daughter Ivanna celebrated her birthday at home on June 22nd. She restarted school in September this year doing so well. She has fully recovered her mobility, vocal ability and all other cognitive abilities that she lost. She's even bolder, more confident, talks too much, more intelligent and it’s nothing short of a miracle. God has truly come through for me and my family in big way. ” She added.





Here are emotional photos of Betty’s daughter when she was fighting for her life in hospital.

















She has now recovered and back to normal life.























