“I was depressed, cried silently sometimes hoping God would see my tears. I always feared going to the ward or ICU because I wasn't sure what function she would lose the next day or hour. Thankfully God saw my tears. After almost 4 months of hospitalization starting from February to Mid June including one month in ICU My daughter Ivanna celebrated her birthday at home on June 22nd. She restarted school in September this year doing so well. She has fully recovered her mobility, vocal ability and all other cognitive abilities that she lost. She's even bolder, more confident, talks too much, more intelligent and it’s nothing short of a miracle. God has truly come through for me and my family in big way.

” She added.