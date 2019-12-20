Friday December 20, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally rewarded former Citizen TV anchor, Hussein Mohamed, who resigned from Royal Media Services (RMS) in October over poor pay.





Mohamed resigned after the SK Macharia controlled media station refused to increase his salary.





Moha was earning a gross salary of Sh 250, 000 while busy bodies like Linus Kaikai and Joe Ageyo earn over Sh 400,000.

Moha wanted to earn a decent pay that was commensurate with his work but SK Macharia and his jealous CEO, Wachira Waruru, told him to quit.





On Friday, Uhuru conferred the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) to Hussein Mohamed who is currently planning his next move.





Hussein also graduated with a Master of Arts in Diplomacy from the University of Nairobi.





Meanwhile, sources say Hussein is still in talks with both local and international media houses for a major comeback in the first quarter of 2020.



