Wednesday December 25, 2019 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi on Tuesday, surprised Deputy President William Ruto's mother at her home in Kamagut Village, Turbo Constituency.





Together with his family, Sudi visited Mama Sarah Cheruiyot and delivered his Christmas message to her.





In a video posted by the MP on his Facebook account, Mama Sarah, was seen cutting a cake, with the help of Sudi as other family members cheered them on with a Christmas song.





Ruto’s brother, David Ruto, was also among those present at the special visit.

Mama Sarah is rarely in the media and lives a humble life.





In a previous interview with the Standard, Mama Sarah narrated a time the DP proposed to build a mansion for her but she refused.





For Sarah, she prioritised education over lifestyle and when her son went to her with the plan to build a state-of-the-art home, she let him down easy.





Instead, she asked the DP to direct the money towards his siblings' education.





"We did not see the need for a big house then, as we were satisfied with what we had. Our concern was education," Sarah told the reporters.





After persistent requests, Ruto’s parents ceded ground and let him build a simple modern house for them.



