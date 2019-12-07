Saturday December 7, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had allegedly planned to travel to Tanzania on Friday after Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest for embezzling over Ksh357 million.





But his nefarious plot was nipped in the bud after the DCI sleuth nabbed him in Voi as he was fleeing.





According to sources, Sonko got wind of his looming arrest while at his Upper Hill mansion and made the journey towards Mombasa.





He tagged along two of his closest aides, Mathias Owino, alias Swaleh, and Peterson Kimenye, alias Shaw.





The news outlet claimed that the governor and his aides switched off their phones and left behind two police officers assigned to guard him.





Reports indicate that the Ethics and Anti-Corrup tion Commission was using the two officers to track his whereabouts.





He had also instructed his lawyer Cecil Millers to secure him anticipatory bail before being charged, but his prayers was denied.





Sonko also tagged along an entourage of small cars to guard him and aid in avoiding detection on the highway.





However, at Kibwezi, the governor briefly switched his phone and the signal was picked by detectives in Nairobi who alerted their Mombasa colleagues.





The police then set up roadblocks along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and arrested him at a roadblock in Voi.





Detectives then called for a chopper to fly Sonko to Nairobi. The initial plan was to detain him at Standard Gauge Railway station in Voi and return him to Nairobi via train in the afternoon. His supporters, however, became rowdy at the SGR station.





He, however, denied that he was escaping, stating that he was going to attend an event in Mombasa.



