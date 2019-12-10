Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has lambasted his colleagues Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) for defending Governor Mike Sonko in court.





Murkomen and Mutula, who are both professional lawyers, were part of Sonko's high profile defense team as he seeks to fight off Sh357 million graft claims levelled against him by the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji.





In an interview with a local radio on Tuesday, Sakaja said Murkomen and Mutula are Senators and they are supposed to be the custodians of Devolution.

Sakaja said this act by Senators Murkomen and Mutula meant that they were siding with corrupt people who are undermining devolution.





"It is a complete conflict of interest.”





“It is your right to have the lawyer of your choice and best legal advice but you cannot be a Senator who is supposed to defend your County and then defend a case on corruption.”





“The Senate is mandated to protect County funds from corrupt individuals, not the other way round," Sakaja said.



