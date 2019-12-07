Saturday December 7, 2019

-Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has already declared on who he will support for presidency in 2022.





For the last 18 months, Uhuru has been urging leaders not to speak about 2022 politics and urged them to concentrate on development instead.





But speaking in Maragwa town on Friday, Sabina said that the president called them to the statehouse and urged them to maintain loyalty in a bid to support deputy president William Ruto come 2022.





“’The president has not changed his mind. His stand remains the same. There is a time he called us at Statehouse and told us; even if it is one person who will remain loyal. Let him support the deputy president......Have you understood me!!!" Sabina said.





During the event which was graced by Dr William Ruto, Sabina expressed her reservations on the ruling government. She quoted and cited that the ruling government is headed by Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto Only!!!





"We are not in this side or that. We are with the government. President Uhuru Kenyatta no 1 and No 2 is William Ruto'. We have not gone anywhere and we are not headed backward. We cannot leave our house and defect loyalty in expense of other houses ...no..." Sabina stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST