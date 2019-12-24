Wednesday December 25, 2019 - Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has declared that she is ready to leave the Jubilee party if a section of its leaders continued jeopardizing President Uhuru Kenyatta's efforts in fighting corruption.





Speaking yesterday, Chege stated that Uhuru was fighting against corruption but some Jubilee Party members were sabotaging it.





"Wakicheza na sisi, either tutawang'a Jubilee ama tuwaachie (If they play with us, we will either kick them out of Jubilee or we will leave the party to them)," Sabina spoke.





She further warned Jubilee leaders to abide by the set rules and support the President as he completes his term.





Kenyans who heard the woman rep's sentiments had mixed reactions about the issue.





"You are the chair of the health committee in Parliament, we want answers on the mobile clinic's saga before you lecture anyone on corruption," Kimani Stanley commented.

"One of the sober-minded politicians we have in Kenya," Erick Ndirangu praised.





"Being among those in the health committee you must be investigated how fake mobile clinics could cost Ksh10 million," Collins Kirui weighed in.





"Sabina blows hot and cold. She should take a firm stand and stick there. People would take her more seriously then," Stephen Ndun'gu added.



