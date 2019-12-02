Monday December 2, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies reportedly hatched a secret plot against President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday during their two-day retreat in Embu.





According to reports, the team, which comprised of some 29 members of the National Assembly and Senators, vowed to snub Uhuru's meetings going forward, citing humiliation.





"I can assure you that today onward, you will see Central Kenyan MPs reacting differently.”





“We have been humiliated in Uhuru’s meetings for far too long," stated one MP.





As part of their resolutions during a two-day retreat in Embu, the Kikuyu lawmakers demanded that a separate referendum should not be pursued and if necessary, it should run alongside the 2022 General Elections.





Led by Embu Senator, Njeru Ndwiga, the leaders expressed that the implementation of the report should be carried out by a parliamentary task force and that it should prioritise economic development instead of adding more executive positions.





They argued that a separate referendum would be a waste of taxpayers' money which would be channeled to help the youth as well as farmers.



