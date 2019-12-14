Saturday December 14, 2019-

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said he will support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because he has read and understand the document that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta two weeks ago.





Speaking in Uasin Gishu county on Friday, the lawmaker said that having gone through the document, he is satisfied that it is good for the country, and supports its implementation.





However, he pointed out that it failed to touch on factors affecting farmers, specifically the prices of their products, which he said should be factored in before implementation.





“We have gone through the BBI report and have agreed that it is a very good report and we will support it,” Sudi who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said.





The report which has backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader,Raila Odinga also received a clean bill of health from Soy MP Caleb Kositany, also a close ally of Dr William Ruto.





Kositany said that Rift Valley lawmakers are in full support of the report, hoping that the extension of the BBI taskforce tenure will not see more amendment proposals brought on board.



