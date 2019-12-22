Sunday December 22, 2019 - Suba South MP John Mbadi has launched an attack against Deputy President William Ruto amid BBI implementation debate.





Speaking during an interview, Mbadi said Ruto, who is considered one of the front runners in the race for the presidency in 2022, overrates himself and thinks he is very valuable than other leaders.





The MP, who is also the ODM chairman, asked the second in command to watch whatever he utters in public.





"The problem with our Deputy President William Ruto, I think, is overrating himself, he thinks he is very important," he said.





"I think Ruto’s weakness in politics is that he is always in fighting mode and I think that is not very good for someone who wants a position that he wants," added the vocal MP.





Mbadi said that Kenya is bigger than any individual, noting that what is needed is what is best for all Kenyans.





For that reason, he opined that no one is allowed to interfere with BBI team as it needs to be left alone.





The legislator argued that the team should be left to do what it was asked by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



