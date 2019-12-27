Friday December 27, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday held a closed door meeting with a section of leaders from the Western Kenya region.





The meeting was held at Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli's rural home in Khwisero, Kakamega County.





Raila and Atwoli were joined by ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, among other leaders.





When they stepped out, they endorsed the proposed constitutional changes made in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Atwoli insisted that there should be changes to accommodate President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is expected to retire in 2022, in the next government, terming him too young to go home.





Similar sentiments were echoed by former Kwanza MP, Noah Wekesa, three days ago.





Raila, who has been pushing for changes through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) push, which he co-founded, said the changes should be made next year.





"We must complete the BBI issue before embarking on building a new Kenya (Mpaka tulete mambo ya BBI ikamilike ili tuanze mwanzo mpya ya kujenga Kenya mpya)," he said.

Raila was in the company of his wife Ida Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



