Friday December 27, 2019 - Political analyst Prof Edward Kisiangani has weighed in on the relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





In a tweet on Thursday, Kisiangani said that Ruto would not have made it to the top had he not departed from Raila’s camp.





According to Kisiangani, Ruto was wise to leave in time because he sensed dark days ahead.





He noted that the DP, who is considered as one of the front runners in the race for the presidency in 2022, is good when it comes to making political moves.





“If William Ruto had remained with Raila Odinga he would never have become our DP,” he said.





Ruto joined President Uhuru Kenyatta after falling out with Odinga following the 2007/2008 post-election violence, which saw him and President Uhuru Kenyatta taken to The Hague.