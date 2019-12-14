Saturday December 14, 2019 - ANC nominated lawmaker, Godfrey Osotsi, has blamed Deputy President William Ruto for the rebellion being faced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Mt. Kenya backyard.





According to Osotsi, the DP is financing the rebellion in the region for his political benefits, claiming that he is fueling the situation using his proxies.





He opined that Ruto is trying to use his backing among area politicians blackmail Uhuru into backing his 2022 bid, by sabotaging and frustrating his development agenda.





“Every time Uhuru tries to get Mt. Kenya to focus on his agenda, Ruto takes them back to the politics of 2022.”





“I think he is trying to use Mt. Kenya to blackmail Uhuru to support him in 2022,” he said.





Osotsi claimed that thanks to Ruto's manipulation, his allies from the region have ignored Uhuru's anti-politicking directives and are instead acting as Ruto's mouthpieces.





"The speeches made by the MPs are choreographed and largely mirror Ruto’s thinking and agenda.”





“They have ignored the President's directive to stop politicking," he added.



