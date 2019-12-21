0 , , , ,
Saturday, December 21, 2019- Deputy President  William Ruto has been put on the spot after he lied to the public that Wote stadium in Makueni County will be completed in 6 months but 2 years later, the project has stalled.

 The stadium has been turned into a bush despite Ruto making empty promises when he visited the area in June 2017 and laid a foundation.

See photos.






