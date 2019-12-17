Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Although Deputy President William Ruto is one of the most corrupt politicians in Kenya, he has a magical tongue that is hard to resist, and perhaps that is why the women he approaches don’t resist his sexual advances.
Over the weekend, he tickled a crowd in a church function when he lectured men on how they should introduce their lovers – including their wives, in public.
Ruto particularly lectured Kalenjin men telling them to stop being male chauvinists and starting calling their wives sweethearts.
Watch the interesting video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment