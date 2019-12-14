Saturday December 14, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has embraced the extension of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce tenure.





Speaking in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties on Friday, Ruto lauded the move, saying that what now remains is for the country's own good and a faster means of moving towards the implementation of the report.





He noted that given that the country has since accepted the contents of the report, there is a need for the entire process to be completed within the shortest time possible.





“What is left for the task force is to come up with ways of implementing the report within the shortest time possible to pave way for Kenyans to concentrate on their development activities,” he said.





He also affirmed the Jubilee government's commitment to ensuring that unity prevails, terming it one of the pillars that the Jubilee government operates on.





The DP further advised Kenyans against allowing themselves to be pulled into politics of division and hatred.





"We have said ‘No’ to politics of division and hatred. This is why in 2013 we resolved as Jubilee to unite the country,” he said.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday extended the term of the task force, which will now spearhead the BBI report public participation set for January.





