Friday, December 13, 2019 - Kenyans were elated on Thursday night after photos and videos emerged on social media showing the Kenyan flag beamed onto the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in United Arabs Emirates.





However, it is unclear whether Kenya paid for the gesture or it was Dubai’s way of celebrating Kenya on its Independence Day (Jamhuri Day)





So how much did it cost to display the Kenyan flag on the 828 metre tall mall with 163 floors?

According to the Dubai-based marketing agency, Mullen Lowe MENA, that manages the displays, a promotional advert or message on the façade of the Burj Khalifa starts from AED250,000 (Sh7 million) for three minutes during weekdays from 8pm to 10pm, rising to AED350,000 (Sh9.6 million) on weekends.





For two to three minute impressions, any night between 8pm and 10pm the price is AED500, 000 (Sh13.5 million) and for AED1 million (Sh 27.5 million) you can get five three minute impressions any night between 7pm and midnight.





Besides the cost, the content must be submitted four weeks before the promotion goes live, in order to be approved by Burj Khalifa’s owner, Emaar Properties.





See the photos and reactions below.



