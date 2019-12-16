Monday, December 16, 2019 - More details about the illicit affair between embattled Governor Mike Sonko and his side-dish, Ann Mvurya, the hot University of Nairobi student leader have emerged.





Sonko’s secret affair with the light skinned campus girl came out when they were found together during the Governor’s recent dramatic arrest.





Further reports indicate that she is pregnant for the County boss.

A source at city hall has revealed to The Kenyan DAILY POST that there’s a time Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi, caused drama after busting her husband with the campus girl at his private office in Upperhill.





Apparently, Sonko was streaming an event which he had hosted some dignitaries at his private office in Upperhill on facebook when his wife spotted the sexy campus girl who she has been suspecting of having an affair with her husband.

The wife who happened to be in town at the time rushed to the office in Upperhill and started causing drama.





She questioned what Ann was doing there and accused her of wrecking her marriage.





She then held the flashy Governor by the collar before slapping him.





In the midst of the commotion, the Governor’s security team entered the office and ordered the visitors out.





His communication team also stopped broadcasting the event live on facebook after the drama started.





The Governor and his wife remained locked up in the office for more than 30 minutes sorting out their domestic issues.





Sonko’s appetite for women is well known, with sources indicating that he has several baby mamas who receive money for upkeep.





Recently, it emerged that he has a secret second wife who he has nominated to the County Assembly.



