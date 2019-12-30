Monday December 29, 2019 - Anti-terror Police Units (ATPU) in Nairobi and Mombasa were on Sunday put on high alert over what was described as a possible terror attack in either of the two cities.





According to a report by the ATPU Chief, John Gachomo, officers from the tactical unit had been sent to conduct surveillance on different facilities around the city.





Reports noted that undercover officers were mandated to inspect the security preparedness of the hotels claimed to be the target of the terrorists.





It further indicated that the intelligence shared by the ATPU had been provided majorly by foreign governments.





It alleged that the police had already prepared plans to have armed officers provide security to hotels.





“The reports have been available to us since the start of December.”





“We are well-positioned to deal with the threats,” said one of the officers aware of the looming threats.





Armed GSU officers have also been deployed to patrol areas near the hotels where the police believe the attackers were planning to harm people.





This report comes just a day after a bomb exploded in Mogadishu in Somalia killing over 80 people and injuring 125 others on Saturday, December 28.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



