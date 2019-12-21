Job Title: Receptionist – Temporary Contract
Location: Nairobi
Contract Type: 5 Months
Gross Salary: 35k
Our client is a leading player in the coffee marketing industry.
They are looking to recruit a very organized individual with exceptional customer service skills to assist in the day-to-day running of their facility.
Responsibilities
· Making travel arrangements such as booking flights, cars and making hotel reservations.
· Screening phone calls and routing callers to the appropriate party.
· Ordering office supplies and taking inventory and coming up with cost reduction options.
· Greet and assist visitors.
· Providing scheduling support by booking appointments.
· Sorting and dispatching SKL warrants to the appropriate parties.
· Offering support to logistics department on day to day operations and standing as a back of logistics officer.
· Providing support to Administration Manager on day to day operations and standing as a back of Admin Assistant.
· Ensuring warrants are delivered from marketers and dispatched to Bollore in a timely manner.
· Ensuring staff leave days are up to date and provide medical policy advice as needed.
· Ensuring samples are collected, dispatched and delivered timely.
· Ensuring all samples sent out are updated in the Sample Chaser.
· Handling administrative requests and queries from senior managers.
· Reconcile and submit expense reports for staff.
· Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients
Qualifications
· Degree/Diploma or equivalent with a minimum of two years of related front office experience required
· Must be conversant with computer applications (MS Office Word, Excel and internet)
· Must have experience working in a firm involved in public relations.
· Effective communication skills, both verbal and written English proficiency required.
· Ability to function independently with minimal supervision within the scope of knowledge and authority of the position
· Solid phone/customer service skills.
· Confident in dealing with people from different nationalities
How to apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Temporary Contract) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 24th December 2019.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
