Job Title:

Receptionist

– Temporary Contract





Location: Nairobi

Contract Type: 5 Months

Gross Salary: 35k

Our client is a leading player in the coffee marketing industry.

They are looking to recruit a very organized individual with exceptional customer service skills to assist in the day-to-day running of their facility.

Responsibilities

· Making travel arrangements such as booking flights, cars and making hotel reservations.

· Screening phone calls and routing callers to the appropriate party.

· Ordering office supplies and taking inventory and coming up with cost reduction options.

· Greet and assist visitors.

· Providing scheduling support by booking appointments.

· Sorting and dispatching SKL warrants to the appropriate parties.

· Offering support to logistics department on day to day operations and standing as a back of logistics officer.

· Providing support to Administration Manager on day to day operations and standing as a back of Admin Assistant.

· Ensuring warrants are delivered from marketers and dispatched to Bollore in a timely manner.

· Ensuring staff leave days are up to date and provide medical policy advice as needed.

· Ensuring samples are collected, dispatched and delivered timely.

· Ensuring all samples sent out are updated in the Sample Chaser.

· Handling administrative requests and queries from senior managers.

· Reconcile and submit expense reports for staff.

· Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients

Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma or equivalent with a minimum of two years of related front office experience required

· Must be conversant with computer applications (MS Office Word, Excel and internet)

· Must have experience working in a firm involved in public relations.

· Effective communication skills, both verbal and written English proficiency required.

· Ability to function independently with minimal supervision within the scope of knowledge and authority of the position

· Solid phone/customer service skills.

· Confident in dealing with people from different nationalities

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Temporary Contract) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 24th December 2019.