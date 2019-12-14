Saturday, December 14, 2019- Celebrated Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima, better known as King Kaka, has revealed that he fears for his life over his hard-hitting song dubbed WajingaNyinyi.





In the song released on Saturday December 14, the rapper addresses the sorry state of affairs in Kenya while taking shots at politicians including President Uhuru.





King Kaka also slams Kenyans for being voting robots who elect their tribesmen and start to cry when they run the economy down.





One of the line goes: "2022 already si mnajua nani ni Prezzy, si mnajua nyinyi voters ni washenzi…Piga tu kura na utalala bila kula"





The song has gone viral on YouTube and stirred a conversation on social media with many hailing him for having the courage to speak truth to power.





Kenyans celebrities and musicians have often being criticized for sitting on the fence when it comes to matters politics but King Kaka has decided to go against the grain.





However, it appears, the song may land him in trouble after he took to twitter to state that he fears for his life.









Check out the song below.



