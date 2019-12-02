Monday, December 2, 2019 - There is something about ladies with a generous sitting allowance that drives men crazy.





Ladies are aware of this power they wield and often use it to confuse men and even empty their wallets.





This hilarious skit shows that even the so called men of God are not immune to these temptations.





You can bet that these guys will be excommunicated from the church for embarrassing their pastor like that.





If you are not having the best of days, these guys will put a smile on your face.

Watch the video below.