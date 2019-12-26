Thursday December 26, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga's eldest daughter, Rosemary Odinga, has regained her sight.





Rosemary on Wednesday noted that she has fully regained her ability to see, after two years of battling the disease that saw her make numerous trips to several countries in search of treatment.





She revealed that the illness pushed her into depending on sounds to tell who was close to her, terming it a painful moment that even barred her from seeing her children.





"I felt alone and had to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around me.”





“Those were the most trying moments of my life" Rosemary said.





She spoke while accompanying her father for a Christmas service at the Nyamira ACK Church in Bondo, Siaya County.





Ms Odinga made fun by claiming that some Kenyans could not believe her blindness as her eyes remained 'wide open'.





Raila said that before her successful treatment in India, Rosemary sought treatment in Germany and South Africa, where doctors predicted permanent blindness for her.





"Doctors in South Africa said she will never regain her sight.





“However, a friend introduced us to a doctor in India who used herbal medicine to help her recover," noted the ODM leader.



