Tuesday December 17, 2019 – The move by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, to threaten King Kaka over his newly released song dubbed ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ that is causing ripples in the country, is now threatening former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party.





This is after political commentator, David Osiany, and NASA Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, differed sharply over plans by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru’s move.





On Monday, Waiguru demanded Kaka to pull down his latest song 'Wajinga Nyinyi' from the internet and issue an apology in writing for allegedly damaging her reputation.





While Osiany faulted the Governor's move, Magaya defended her saying it was within her rights to protect her reputation.





Osiany, a former university student leader and Raila’s ally, said the County boss was misled to go for the musician judging by the backlash she received on social media after posting the demand letter to Kaka.





"Whoever advised Gov. Waiguru to write to Kaka got it ALL wrong.”

“It only exacerbated the anger and fanned the rage more.”





“Now see #IstandWithKingKaka? Yeah," the analyst tweeted.





But responding to Osiany's tweet, Magaya said that the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary did nothing wrong by writing to the musician and predicted a showdown once the case kicks off.





"Individuals have rights to protect their reputations.”





“The theatre of everything will be at the High Court.... no feelings... no emotions .... no cheap popularity ... just facts and the law!!!" he said.





"Legal rights and liabilities.”





“No one has a monopoly to abuse and defame others without concrete facts," Magaya said in another post.



