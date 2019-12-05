Thursday, December 5, 2019 - Raila Odinga is without a doubt the most storied politician in Kenya.





The former Prime Minister is not described as the ‘enigma’ of Kenyan politics for no reason.

Many politicians in the country owe their careers to the son of Jaramogi.





Some have been elected by riding on his wave (Railamania) while others have been elected by maligning his name in what is now famously known as Railaphobia.





That is why politicians keen to revive their dwindling fortunes write books about Raila - the latest being, ANC boss, Musalia Mudavadi.





In the book, Musalia has been narrating behind the scenes events before and after the contested 2017 elections that saw Raila swear himself in as the People’s President.

Musalia’s book has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans including Raila’s daughter, Winnie.





Taking to twitter, Winner joked that since there is nothing new to write about her father, she will be soon make a movie about him.