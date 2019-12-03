Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - Over 116 ex-staff of Spectre International, a Kisumu based firm associated with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, have moved to court demanding over Sh150m dues dating back to 2017.





Spectre International Ltd is part Raila’s flagship business but has not been in operation since 2017.





Through lawyer Moses Omondi, the former Spectre International employees are demanding a total of Sh73, 592,868 salary arrears and Sh31,238,187 unremitted provident funds deducted from their salaries.





The claimants claim that Raila’s firm did not remit Sacco dues deducted from their salaries amounting to Sh11,474,727 as well as severance pay after computation of the same and agreement of pay.





They claim that the company also owes them Sh35, 669,847 being total redundancy pay for all the claimants.





“Despite demand and notice to sue being issued to the respondent, the company has refused to pay claimants their dues,” said Mr Omondi.



“We took time and spoke with the management numerous times and the Ministry of Labour but nothing was done.”



“We hope the courts will come to our rescue.”





“We are suffering.”





“Some have been evicted from their houses because they can no longer afford rent,” Dancun Abonyo, who spoke on behalf of the former employees, said





Justice Nduma Nderi of the Employment and Labor Relations Court in Kisumu said the case will be mentioned on March 2nd next year.



