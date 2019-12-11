Wednesday December 12, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto is currently wooing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to form a formidable alliance ahead of 2022 presidential elections.





On Tuesday, Ruto and Kalonzo met at a public function and the body language showed the two are planning a big thing that might shock the country in 2022.





Sources said Ruto is using his allies from the Central and Rift Valley region to bring Kalonzo on board.

Sources allege that the two leaders are out to unite so that they can block ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, from ascending to power after President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Kalonzo and his allies are no longer happy in NASA and they are planning to quit.





He also said that Kalonzo has not been impressed with recent acts of the ODM leader.





"It won't be business as usual."



"Our partners within NASA, which after all is dying, started it by throwing all manner of insults at our party leader. We shall lock out Raila out of Ukambani completely," he stated.