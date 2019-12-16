Monday December 16,2019

-Renowned city lawyer , Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said National Super Alliance(NASA) leader ,Raila Odinga, was not happy with Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) because it was edited before it was released to the public two weeks ago.





Commenting on social media on Sunday, Ahmednasir said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s extended the term of BBI team to ‘brings back the original draft', which proposes radical changes in the structure of government.





Without providing evidence, he claimed the original manuscript had proposed creation of office of a powerful Prime Minister (PM) and a single seven-year presidential term.





Ahmednasir said what angered Raila Odinga is the proposal of President appointing Prime Minister.





“You are reading the edited copy. Now they will bring back the original draft with 2 important features: (1) Executive PM who shares powers with the president. (2) one seven-year presidential term. The edited draft has annoyed ODM. The original version is the appeasement," Ahmednasir wrote on Twitter.





Ahmednasir was responding to renowned economist, Mohamed Wehliye who said he had read the entire BBI report, and did not see anything substantial.



