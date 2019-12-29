Monday December 30, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has warned 18 ODM MCAs from Nairobi County Assembly from attempting to frustrate the impeachment of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





The Governor, who has a number of corruption cases, will be impeached over integrity issues and ODM MCAs are among MCAs who are planning to oppose his impeachment.





The 18 are said to have planned an 11-day trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) funded by the taxpayer to ensure that the assembly did not have quorum to pass a censure motion against Governor Sonko.





Reports from Orange party now indicates some of its members have been secretly meeting with those who have planned to travel to save Sonko should an impeachment motion be brought before the house.





The MCAs include Jared Okode, Maurice Gari, Osman Khalif, Francis Otieno, Nicholas Okumu, Kennedy Obuya, Kennedy Oyugi and David Okelo.





The list also includes county staff such as acting clerk Monicah Muthami, Asman John and Joseph Katoloki.





The County Assembly requires at least 82 MCAs out of the 123 members of the House to pass a censure motion. Taking out 18 out of the House would affect the number of MCAs available to vote.





Raila through ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said the MCAs will face a disciplinary action if they fail to support the impeachment motion.



