Saturday December 28, 2019

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to step aside and allow investigation agencies investigate him over corruption.





In an exclusive interview with the Citizen Television at his Opoda Farm in Bondo on Saturday, Raila claimed that he was “tightening things from the inside” with regard to the purge against graft.





Raila claimed Ruto had been hosting crowds in his home, slaughtering chicken and dishing out millions of shillings from unexplained wealth.





The former Prime Minister also questioned the source of Ruto’s millions which bamboozled the Kenyan church in 2019.





“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash?” Raila wondered.





He asked DCI and EACC to conduct a lifestyle audit on the second in command.





“We must have the boldness to hold the bull by the horn and to say enough is enough and ask these people to step aside, that is impunity of the highest order,” he said.



