Thursday December 12, 2019 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has advised Kenyans against falling for the political theatrics of politicians caught in trouble with the law in a direct jab at Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Junior's sentiments were published on social media shortly after Sonko appeared at the Milimani Law Courts in an ambulance from the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he had been rushed to at midnight for treatment.









"As we go through the charade of an apparent illness for public sympathy, let’s remember the decadence of which “allegedly” public coffers were spent," he wrote on Facebook.





To further his point, Junior juxtaposed two videos contrasting the governor's supposed disconnect with the electorate; one of the governor on a shopping spree in Dubai and another of the building that collapsed in Tassia.





In the video, the governor is seen dramatically counting a huge sum of money and issuing it to a shop attendant in exchange for jewelry while on the right side of the video collage, emergency workers are scrambling to rescue scores trapped inside a building in Nairobi's Tassia Estate.





Sonko, who was arrested last Friday in Voi, is facing 13 counts of conflict of interest and corruption levelled against him.





