Monday December 16,2019-

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ‘s son Raila Odinga Jnr is among few Kenyans who are not happy with Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka new hit song Wajinga Nyinyi that speaks about ills bedeviling the country such as corruption and bad governance.





Though many Kenyans, welcomed the song, Raila Odinga Jnr seems to be among those who are still in status quo who thinks that Kenyans are still foolish.





On Monday, Raila Odinga Jnr said he believes that Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua was threatened by Deputy President William Ruto and abused those who don’t believe with Mutua‘s tale





“If you believe that both @HonMoses_Kuriaand @RabbitTheKingwere threatened with assassination for their rubbish, then surely there is credence to @DrAlfredMutuaclaim of threats from Tangatanga hit squad. Toboa yote governor,” Raila Odinga Jnr wrote on his social media.





On Monday, Governor Mutua claimed his life is in danger after Ruto, Leader of Majority Parliament, Aden Duale and his Senate counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen threatened him with death.





However, Murkomen in response denied the claims and said Governor Mutua is trying to act another episode of “Cobra Squad” using their names.



