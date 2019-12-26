Thursday December 26, 2019 - The ongoing dredging in the Kisumu part of the Lake Victoria will extend to other parts of the lake.





This was revealed by African Union Infrastructure Development envoy, Raila Odinga.





Speaking in Budalangi Constituency on Tuesday, Raila said that the dredging will be extended to other towns surrounding the lake, which are prone to flooding.





He noted that the dredging will include Sio Port and Port Victoria areas in Busia in a bid to improve the blue economy, which he observed will result in an increment of employment openings.





Raila revealed that he has also reached out to presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and John Magufuli (Tanzania) on the need to open up the lake for better results.





"We have talked at length with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli on the need to open up the lake to promote the blue economy of the region, thus creating youth employment," he said.





He also called for respect from Ugandan authorities, over their constant harassment of Kenyan fishermen.





At the same time, Raila endorsed the deployment of coast guards to parts of the lake touching Bunyala and Samia, noting that the same will go a long way enhancing the security of Kenyan fishermen.





Leaders who accompanied the ODM leader included area Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala.





Also present was Bunyala Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Ruto, Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe and Funyula MP Oundo Mudenyo.





