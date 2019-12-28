Sunday December 29, 2019

-Renowned human rights crusader and award winning photographer, Boniface Mwangi, has hit out at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Amolo Odinga, for what he terms as abandoning his staunch supporters.





While responding to Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe’s message on the death of Chris Msando, Mwangi said that Raila has betrayed millions of Kenyans.





Mwangi argued that the decision of the opposition to work with Former Presidents Moi Daniel and Kibaki Mwai and now President Uhuru Kenyatta shows that he is not keen on the desires of his supporters.





Mwangi said that Raila has not pursued Justice for his supporters who died because of his quest for power.





“The TRUTH is @RailaOdinga is no longer a LIBERATOR but a TRAITOR. Kenyans have died for him but when he shakes hand with thieves Moi, Kibaki and now Uhuru,he does it for himself. Kenyans were killed in 82, 2007, 2013-17, baby pendo, Msando etc but he hasn't demanded their justice,” Mwangi stated.





Akombe had remembered Msando as a man of integrity who was not ready to be hoodwinked into assisting any presidential candidate rig the elections.



