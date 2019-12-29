Monday December 30, 2019-

Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has weighed in on former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe's remarks that President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere.





On Saturday, Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere even after retiring as the Head of State.





Murathe also argued that nothing can stop the President from coming back as Prime Minister of this nation after his tenure in office ends.





However in a tweet on Sunday, Itumbi said that it is evident that Murathe wants ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga to defect to Jubilee so that he can contest for the Presidency.





"Mr. Murathe, brilliant strategy. In other words, You will get @RailaOdinga to defect to Jubilee as the condition to support his 2022 Presidential run. Well thought. I wish you well, Tinga is just Murathe's puppet & you said it in Public. Standing Ovation,”Itumbi wrote on his Twitter account.





However on Friday last week, Raila Odinga dismissed claims that he had defected to Jubilee Party and said he is only helping Uhuru fight corruption.



