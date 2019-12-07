Sunday December 8, 2019-

Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has said the ODM party and its leadership, did not get what they wanted from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Commenting on social media on Saturday, Khalwale claimed ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies wanted a powerful prime ministerial position which they did not get.





He urged Kenyans to ignore them, adding that the BBI's means of adoption would be taking it to government departments, ministries, Parliament and to Kenyans through a referendum.





"The Constitution and the Law are clear. What in BBI requires to go to Departments, Ministries, Parliament and Referendum will do so. Raila Odinga, Hassan Joho, Francis Atwoli and Wycliffe Oparanya et al didn't get the powerful Prime Minister and Regional Governments that they wanted. Ignore their noise, "Khalwale wrote on his Twitter page.





Khalwale's strong words come over a week after the BBI report was launched to the public by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya.



