Monday December 16, 2019 - Political analyst Professor Herman Manyora has said ODM Leader Raila Odinga's move, to reconcile with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the bitterly contested and divisive 2017 election, was a miscalculation on the former's side.





According to him, Raila's move to lead ODM troops into supporting the ruling party was not a clever decision, as it has seen the party lose a good chunk of its supporters.





“A lot has happened both in Jubilee and ODM.”









“Definitely, ODM has its focus shifted, and this has happened because of its collaboration with Jubilee, where it cannot question certain things.”





“The ODM leadership sees their latest tactics as being clever, but they are not.”





“The leaders are no longer alive to the concerns of the people," said Manyora.





While slamming ODM's silence when the country is facing some of its worst economic problems, Prof Manyora termed handshake as a "big miscalculation" by the former Prime Minister.





"Raila did a miscalculation by entering into a political pact with Uhuru," he added.





The March 2018 political truce between the longtime rivals birthed handshake, which continues to elicit mixed reactions in the country's political circles, nearly two years later.



