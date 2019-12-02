Tuesday, December 3, 2019- Raila Junior, the heir apparent to the Odinga dynasty, has dismissed the narrative that children born from wealthy families don’t have to work hard.





Speaking in an interview with a local daily, Junior revealed that he has to work hard to provide for his family just like any ordinary Kenyan despite his father being a billionaire.





“Being the son of the former prime minister has not made life any different from a son of an ordinary Kenyan.



"I have to work very hard lest my family will lack. I wake up by 5 am, work from Monday to Friday. At the end of the day, I have school fees to pay, house bills to pay among other things,” he said.





If anything, the prominent family surname -Odinga- makes hard for him since people expect more from him.





“Going by my surname the expectations placed on me are much higher compared to expectations placed on other people doing the same job.”





“I have school fees to pay for my three-year-old son. I need to provide. If I go to my father’s house to ask for money he will bombard me with questions on why I need the money,” he explained.





On the same breath, Junior 40, opened on his struggle to have a child with his beautiful Kikuyu wife, Yvonne Wambui.





“Wambui and I were childhood friends. We grew together fell in love and got married (in 2011).





“ I hope she will allow me to disclose this. We had been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years. We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually, God blessed us with our firstborn, a son,” he said.





On how he spends his leisure time, the media producer revealed he enjoys swimming, playing golf and spending time with his family and doesn’t drink alcohol.





“I used to enjoy alcohol in my youth but from 2012 I made a personal decision to quit alcohol,” he said.







