Thursday, December 19, 2019- Popular radio host and football commentator, Diamond Okusimba, is currently being detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for failing to clear his medical bills.





The Radio Jambo presenter has been admitted at the hospital for the past month with chest complications, and persistent headache and backache which has seen the bill rise to Sh1 million.









Okusimba, who is calls himself ‘walking football encyclopedia’ due to his vast knowledge on matters football, is now calling on well-wishers and friends to help offset the bill and return to work.





His colleague, Fred Arocho has launched a financial appeal for him and contributions can be sent via M-Pesa to Paybill number 848964, account number Diamond.







