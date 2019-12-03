Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - Celebrated Ugandan singer, Weasel, was recently involved in an ugly war with a friend who suspected that he was munching his wife.





A video that has emerged online shows the singer nursing his hand which was covered in a pool of blood, after his friend confronted him over allegations that he was involved in affair with his wife.





The incident happened at an entertainment joint where they were hanging out before the scuffle ensued.





There are reports that Weasel has been getting violent especially when drunk just like his former mate, Radio, who died last year after he was involved in a club fight.

Watch this video of Weasel’s hand covered in a pool of blood after he was involved in a fight over someone’s wife.