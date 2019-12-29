Sunday, December 29, 2019 - Instead of joining his family to celebrate Christmas, this young man decided to seek the services of a prostitute who he invited to his house for marathon sex but things turned south after he emptied his fluids.





The horny guy refused to pay after sex and started harassing the commercial sex worker, bragging that there is nothing he can do to him – after all, they were in his crib.





Despite the threats, the no-nonsense and brave flesh peddler taught the young man a lesson that he will never forget.





Just see how a hot slap landed on his cheeks during the scuffle, EH!EH!.







