Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station on Monday, claiming that his life is in danger.





The youthful Governor alleged that Deputy President William Ruto issued threats to him on December 11, 2019, at State House during a Banquet in Honour of the Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Motley.





While a section of Kenyans have accused the Governor of pulling publicity stunts and looking for political mileage, this photo speaks a thousand words.





It seems Ruto hates Mutua with a passion.

Look at this pic.