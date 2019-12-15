Sunday, December 15, 2019 -This pretty slay queen embarrassed herself in a party after she accidentally flashed her clean shaven private parts.





The well endowed slay queen was dressed to kill in a sparkling designer’s dress that made her look like a Hollywood actress but she forgot to cover her honey pot in a pantie.





While she was walking out of her ride majestically to grace the red carpet and steal a show in the party, she accidentally flashed her juicy “Nunu”, which was clean shaven.



Upon noticing that she had exposed her privates to the party goers, she tried to cover her skimpy dress but the damage had already been done.





Watch the video.















