Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - This slay queen embarrassed herself badly after having one too many in a club.





From the video, after consuming more alcohol than she could handle, she became wild and started behaving like a person possessed with demons.





She went on to flash her panties while simulating sex with the floor while flashing her panties.





Ladies, if you can’t drink responsibly please stay away from alcohol.









Now you know why they say pombe sio supu!





Watch the Video below.



